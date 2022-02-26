Back At It: Anonymous Declares "Cyber War" Against Vladimir Putin's Government!
Hacking group Anonymous has declared 'cyber war' against Vladimir Putin's government after he mounted a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They had taken down the website of the Kremlin-backed TV channel RT, which broadcasts in Britain and has been heavily criticised for its coverage. he cyber war declaration raises the prospect that Russia could be subjected to systematic hacking attempts in the coming days. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS