46yr Old Female Cop From Colorado Retires After Another Female Officer Snitched About Her Having An OnlyFans!
"A former Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputy retired with a $30,000 separation agreement rather than face an internal affairs investigation for her OnlyFans page.
Melissa Williams still operates her OnlyFans page, which allows online subscribers to pay $10 a month to see her pose naked or partially naked and engage in sex acts with her husband. She spent 28 years in law enforcement, including her last 11 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, where she was most recently assigned to the detention center as a lieutenant." - KDVR
