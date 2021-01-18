Bay Area City Official Removes Controversial "White Lives Matter" Banner!
The banner was discovered around 9 a.m. by a city employee who quickly took the banner down and contacted police. The homemade banner emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter" was hanging on city property at the busy intersection of Dyer and Smith Streets. The mayor says she was angered because the banner doesn’t reflect the community’s inclusiveness and because of the wider context. Posted By Persist
