Tom Clancy's - Without Remorse (Starring Michael B. Jordan & Lauren London) (Trailer)
The first look at Amazon's Without Remorse has arrived and shows Michael B. Jordan playing John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife’s murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy. John Kelly is a creation of author Tom Clancy, who introduced him in the 1988 novel The Cardinal of the Kremlin. The character is Clancy's second most famous creation, after Jack Ryan. Posted By Persist
