Lit Her Up: Stockton Police Officer Shoots Driver 32 Times After Chase!

The Stockton Police Department has released video showing a February officer-involved shooting which left a 54-year-old Stockton woman dead after being shot 32 times. The driver was later identified as Tracy Gaeta. Medics arrived and transported Ms. Gaeta to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Posted By Persist

