He Thought The Purge Was Real: 'Forever Purge' Movie Showing In LA... Leaves 19-Year-Old TikTok Star In The Hospital & 18Yr Old Female Fatally Shot!
"A young woman was killed and a TikTok star is fighting for his life at a hospital after they were shot inside a movie theater in Corona late Monday night, police said.
Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department said. A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.
The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the young man was rushed to a local trauma center.
Officials later identified the victims as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas. Goodrich lost her life and Barajas, known online as "itsanthonymichael," is currently on life support, Corona PD said.
The two victims were at a showing of "The Forever Purge," authorities told FOX 11" - Fox11
