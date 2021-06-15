Anderson Silva Remembers DMX!
Silva vs Chavez tickets: https://bit.ly/3zsJw9B
Anderson Silva speaks about the late DMX and his own use of “No Sunshine” as his walkout music throughout his career in MMA. On Saturday, June 19th Silva will make his boxing debut against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Tribute to the Kings, live on FITE. Twitter: @SpiderAnderson @FITEtv #TributeToTheKings
