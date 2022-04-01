Lon Don - Semme Da Addy [CLR Music Group & Mack 9 Music Group Submitted]
Independent record labels CLR Music Group, LLC & Mack 9 Music Group, LLC present "Semme Da Addy'' by South Side, Chicago artists Lon Don official music video. Lon Don is a songwriter, producer and entrepreneur. Lon Don achieved recognition for his works with rappers Kanye West, Jay-Z, Joe, Johnny P, Do or Die, Traed, State Property, Ricjilla, Fathatyme, American Idol's very own Angela Martin, Cap 1, Mikkey Halsted, Charles Mack, Corona Brome, Young ACE, Sound Trakk (Producer for Lupe Fiasco), L.E.P with DJ Monty and Mikey Mike. Lon Don has been heard on 92.3, 107.5 WGCI, Say Less Do More TV, Wala Radio and other iHeart radio stations. Lon Don has worked with multi-platinum producers, Kanye West and The Legendary Traxter and he has written for artists on a work for hire basis. He worked with Rocafella artists and helped with the State Property 2 soundtrack and College Drop Out. With an upcoming music project featuring Kanye West, Legendary Traxster, Realionaire Money and Aceron. Checkout Lon Don "Semme Da Addy" official music video.
