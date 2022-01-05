23-Year-Old Young Dolph Murder Suspect Identified!

"Law enforcement has announced the name of a man wanted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson is wanted for First-Degree murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property valued between $10,000-$60,000. The U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the TBI are offering a combined $15,000 for information leading to Justin Johnson's arrest. He's considered armed and dangerous." - WREG News
Posted by Thrillz

