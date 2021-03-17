LAPD Officer Gets Hit With A Computer During Protest For Breonna Taylor!

BROKEN? 8,044 views

Los Angeles police and dozens of protesters clashed in Hollywood on the first anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police during a botched raid at her apartment. Three officers were injured and 10 protesters were arrested. The LAPD said one officer suffered a hand cut after being hit by a computer thrown by a protester. Posted By Persist

