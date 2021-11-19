Just Like That: Chicago Thieves Steal $100,000 Worth Of Louis Vuitton Merchandise With The Quickness!
A group of thieves stole $100,000 worth of items from a luxury store in a shopping center. The thieves walked into a Louis Vuitton store at the Oakbrook Center west of Chicago a few people at a time after the armed guard went on a short break. After all 14 had entered the store they suddenly started grabbing everything they could take with them. The guard returned and tried to stop them but they got away. Posted By Persist
