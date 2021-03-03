Terrible: Burmese Police Beating Up Paramedics Who Tried To Help Injured Civilians!

Burmese medics get attacked while trying to treat injured in Myanmar during anti-coup protests.



Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against the military rule on Wednesday, killing nine people, witnesses and media reported, a day after neighboring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar to resolve the crisis.



“Most [victims] had head injuries because police are using batons to beat protesters. Some people were shot as well,” said Aye Nyein Thu, who estimated she had responded to 10 emergency cases as of March 1. “We are facing the most terrible situation.”



Since the military arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and more than 40 elected officials and declared a year-long state of emergency, millions have taken to the streets across the country, while approximately three-quarters of government workers are estimated to have gone on strike as part of a nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement.



With the demonstrations showing little sign of abating, authorities have turned increasingly to force.



They have fired live and rubber bullets, deployed water cannon and used tear gas and stun grenades on the crowds. The crackdowns have so far killed about 30 people and injured at least 200 more, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), a monitoring group. At least 18 people lost their lives on February 28, a day the demonstrators have now dubbed “Bloody Sunday”.



Sources: thebharatexpressnews and aljazeera

