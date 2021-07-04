Endtimez - End Of The World [Unsigned Artist]

Ethan Collins Oldeker better known as (Endtimez) is a "New Wave" upcoming rapper who was born on May 29th, 2001. Growing up in Orlando, Florida. He started writing raps in middle school and would record songs on his phone under the stage name 2Faced. Eventually he quit and started going down the wrong path battling drug issues, family abuse, and mental health problems which ultimately led to a suicide attempt on the last day of school back on May 31st 2017, two days after The End turned 16 he ran through the window located in his room, he was then was transferred to a local youth mental hospital called UBC (University Behavioral Center). Then on August 13th he was transported to a Rehab facility called Paradigm located in Malibu, California. When Ethan finally came back to Orlando, he dropped out in the 10th Grade days after returning he changed his stage name to Endtimez and then released his first music video called "End Of The World".