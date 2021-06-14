19 Delta - King Croc [Unsigned Artist, Minneapolis, MN]
19 Delta is just an unrecognized and brand new rapper from Minneapolis, Minnesota. But when he's not 19 Delta, he transforms into the nefarious supervillain King Croc. A homicidal criminal mastermind who's favorite hobbies include robbing banks, selling drugs, and world domination. This is the debut music video of 19 Delta/King Croc.
Website link: https://thereal19delta.com/
Soundcloud link: https://soundcloud.com/19delta
Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/thereal19delta/
Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/album/3PmpwHxQxUV538WKqQOoqV
Twitter link: https://twitter.com/Real19Delta
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/TheReal19Delta
Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/album/mount-up/1567642142?uo=4&app=music&at=1001lry3&ct=dashboard
So far 19 Delta has released one mixtape: "Mount Up" that is currently available on all streaming services; along with a debut Extended Play: "Art School Fever Dreamz" that will be available on all streaming services on June 15th.
