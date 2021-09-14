That's Baller: Only 99 Of The Maybach G650 Landaulet G-Wagen Have Been Made And Fetching A Cool $1.5 Million To Cop!
There are some rare Mercedes that are so out reach, one can only look, not touch. Certainly, the Mercedes G650 Maybach Landaulet easily falls into that category. The Mercedes-Maybach G-Wagen is renowned for its sumptuous extravagance, undeniable performance, and its exclusivity. (Which is really our nice way of saying its huge $1.5 million dollar price tag.) In addition to all that, it is a rare find as only 99 units were ever produced.
Posted by Joe
