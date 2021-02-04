Anti-Masker Argues With Cashier At A Grocery Store! "I Have A Medical Exemption"

BROKEN? 31,065 views

A shopper in Alberta, Canada, recently went viral for not only refusing to wear a mask in a grocery store but arguing over it with a cashier who was just trying to do her job. The anti-masker immediately claims she has some sort of medical exemption, which the cashier doesn’t seem to buy for a second. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS