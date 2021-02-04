Anti-Masker Argues With Cashier At A Grocery Store! "I Have A Medical Exemption"
A shopper in Alberta, Canada, recently went viral for not only refusing to wear a mask in a grocery store but arguing over it with a cashier who was just trying to do her job. The anti-masker immediately claims she has some sort of medical exemption, which the cashier doesn’t seem to buy for a second. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS