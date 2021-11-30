Terrible: 3 killed, 6 Injured In Shooting At Oxford High School In Michigan!
Three people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a Michigan high school. The lone suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was taken into custody without incident. Police did not identify the deceased victims but said one of the six injured people was a teacher at the high school.
