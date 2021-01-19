Spanish Version Of Get Out: Dude Was Very Scared Of Meeting Her Parents!

Translation:

Dude: I'm going to visit my GF's parent's house - the house is very beautiful - and she wants me to go inside, but I'm not going to do that because there's a problem.

Chick: Michael, come on.

Dude: Look, my love-

Chick: Give me your hand

Dude: Don't tell me about-No, my love!-

Chick: It's ok, come I'll show you that it's OK

Dude: No! If you want, you go on, but I don't want to d-

Chick: It's fine, they're going to like you

Dude: I don't want to die! Maybe tomorrow, but not today!

Chick: They like you, come on

Dude: No they don't like me!

Chick: Come on!

Dude: What do you mean??!!
