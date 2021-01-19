Spanish Version Of Get Out: Dude Was Very Scared Of Meeting Her Parents!

Translation:



Dude: I'm going to visit my GF's parent's house - the house is very beautiful - and she wants me to go inside, but I'm not going to do that because there's a problem.



Chick: Michael, come on.



Dude: Look, my love-



Chick: Give me your hand



Dude: Don't tell me about-No, my love!-



Chick: It's ok, come I'll show you that it's OK



Dude: No! If you want, you go on, but I don't want to d-



Chick: It's fine, they're going to like you



Dude: I don't want to die! Maybe tomorrow, but not today!



Chick: They like you, come on



Dude: No they don't like me!



Chick: Come on!



Dude: What do you mean??!!

