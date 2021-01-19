Spanish Version Of Get Out: Dude Was Very Scared Of Meeting Her Parents!
Translation:
Dude: I'm going to visit my GF's parent's house - the house is very beautiful - and she wants me to go inside, but I'm not going to do that because there's a problem.
Chick: Michael, come on.
Dude: Look, my love-
Chick: Give me your hand
Dude: Don't tell me about-No, my love!-
Chick: It's ok, come I'll show you that it's OK
Dude: No! If you want, you go on, but I don't want to d-
Chick: It's fine, they're going to like you
Dude: I don't want to die! Maybe tomorrow, but not today!
Chick: They like you, come on
Dude: No they don't like me!
Chick: Come on!
Dude: What do you mean??!!
