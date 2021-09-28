GUNNA Speaks On How He Met Young Thug And Being A Crip Episode 3:2 [BIG U x WSHH CHECC'N-IN]

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before.
GUNNA X BEAR x LIL DUKE join Big U on episode 3. discussing growing up in Shady Park, becoming NH crips, Meeting Young Thug, Nipsey Hussle, Hip Hop beefs and more

Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP (@kpdatpiff) Reilly @higherlevelbear and Oby Okoye.

