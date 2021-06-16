Really? Customer Fatally Shoots Cashier Who Asked Him To Pull Up His Face Mask!
A man suspected of killing a supermarket cashier during a dispute over his face mask was identified as Victor Lee Tucker, 30, of Palmetto, Georgia. Tucker is also accused of shooting an off-duty DeKalb County Sheriffâs deputy who was at the store, Big Bear Supermarket on Candler Road, just south of I-20. The deputy was there working security. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS