Really? Customer Fatally Shoots Cashier Who Asked Him To Pull Up His Face Mask!

A man suspected of killing a supermarket cashier during a dispute over his face mask was identified as Victor Lee Tucker, 30, of Palmetto, Georgia. Tucker is also accused of shooting an off-duty DeKalb County Sheriffâs deputy who was at the store, Big Bear Supermarket on Candler Road, just south of I-20. The deputy was there working security. Posted By Persist

