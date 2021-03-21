The Ultimate Catfish: Popular Young Japanese Woman Biker Turns Out To Be A 50-Year-Old Man!
Flashing a youthful grin in various selfies with a twinkle in her eyes, she was known to thousands of Twitter followers as a beautiful biker documenting her life in Japan. That was, until recently, when the true identity of this thrill-seeking young woman was revealed. He’s actually a 50-year-old man with FaceApp on his phone. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS