Boded Him: California Man Leaves Thief Lumped Up After Catching Him In His Home!

A suspected burglar was beat up by a Southern California homeowner after he was caught in the act. The burglar Alexis Provoste was left with cuts and bruises, together with a black eye and swelling around his head. He pled not guilty to burglary; he is being held on $150,000 bond. Posted By Persist

