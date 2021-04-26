What Street Racing In Your Hellcat Gets You... Florida Judge Gives 18yr Old A 24-Year Jail Sentence For Killing A Mother & Her Toddler!
"The driver who hit and killed a mother and her baby on Bayshore Boulevard nearly three years ago will serve 24 years in prison. The judge said Cameron Herrin’s track record of excessive speeding contributed to his decision to give him 24 years.
After the sentencing hearing, the victims’ family says they got justice and they hope this moment will spark some change. They say it’s time for the city to stop street racing culture. They want to make sure no other family loses a loved one to a crash like that again." - Fox 13
