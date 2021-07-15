Anti-Vax Karen Goes Off After Being Kicked Off Cruise Ship For Testing Positive For Covid-19!
A viral TikTok video shows an anti-vax cruise Karen having a meltdown while being removed from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship because of a positive COVID test. Out of precaution, the cruise ship medical team have an ambulance awaiting them, to the woman’s shock. All attendant staff is in full hazmat gear to combat the threat of catching the virus. Posted By Persist
