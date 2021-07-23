Pasto Flocco Feat. 22Gz - R2

Pasto Flocco teams up with 22Gz to release the visuals for their single “R2”
Directed by Qasquiat
Produced by Pasto Flocco and https://www.instagram.com/j6bandzzz
http://pastoflocco.lnk.to/RTwo https://open.spotify.com/artist/4dQKBmnccqxpFiAk5qmvy7?si=y-m5QTKvT--9ZM5F9AarSw&nd=1
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/pastoflocco
https://www.instagram.com/22gzofficial
