Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Saving A 6-Year-Old Girl Who Was Kidnapped By A Pedophile!
A 6-year-old Kentucky girl was riding her bike last week when a stranger allegedly drove up, jumped out of his car, grabbed her by the collar, threw her into his vehicle, and took off. Neighbors who were outside witnessed the event in Valley Station, a suburb of Louisville, and sprang into action. The father and son witnesses jumped in their own vehicle and chased after the man suspected of kidnapping the girl, calling 911 while in pursuit and giving operators the alleged perpetrator's license plate number. The Louisville Metro Police Department responded – and it was all hands on deck to find the girl. Sgt. Joe Keeling, himself the father of a small child, located the vehicle in less than 10 minutes and was able to detain the suspect, Robby Wildt, 40. Posted By PSmooth
