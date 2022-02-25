Russian Soldier Calls His Parents To Let Them Know He's Been Captured!
Reported translation:
Dad: What are you going to do?
Russian: I don’t know...
Dad: Here’s your mom.
Mom: where are you?
Russian: I’ve been captured.
Mom: What do you mean?
Russian: In Ukraine, captured.
Mom: How did you get there?
Russian: They said go to Ukraine so we went. Nobody knew anything.
Russian: I don't know what to do.
Mom: Who did you go with?
Russian: We all went
Mom: Where exactly?
Russian: I don't know the location
Mom: Where?
Russian: I don't know!
Russian: Mom, call the commanders, call someone.
