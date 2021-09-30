R. Kelly Verdict Makes His CBS Freakout Even More Spectacular!
Back when the surge of accusations against the R&B singer finally reached critical mass, R. Kelly gave one hell of an interview to CBS. In it, the singer freaks out big time, angrily professing his innocence and asserting only an idiot would do something so stupid. With R. Kelly convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, he might've been right too. Posted By Ghost
