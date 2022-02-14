"I Wish Method Man Was There" Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show!
Stephen A. Smith makes his top list of best Super Bowl halftime shows. The 56th Super Bowl halftime show featured a top-tier roster of hip-hop greats, bringing the genre to the stage for the first time — and giving fans of old-school hip-hop and L.A. charm a dream performance. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige & 50 cent pulled off a sublime show that celebrated the city of Los Angeles, where host team the Rams squared off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Posted By Persist
