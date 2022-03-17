Wait, What? Florida Man Calls Police To Ask Them To Check The Authenticity Of His Meth!
A Florida man is accused of calling 911 to have the methamphetamine he recently purchased from a man he met at an area bar tested because he believed it was really bath salts. He told the deputies that he wanted the substance to be tested because he did not want others to buy ‘fake’ meth from the seller. Posted By Persist
