Canadian Influencers To Face Hefty Fines And Possible Jail Time After Wild Flight To Cancun Goes Viral!
A wild party on board a plane chartered from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, is sparking outrage after videos showing social media influencers and their friends drinking, vaping, and “crowd surfing” on the Sunwing Air flight have surfaced. The flight attendants on board say they tried to restore order, but the passengers were out of control. Now the airline has canceled their return trip and they’re stranded in Mexico. Posted By Ghost
