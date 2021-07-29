Say What? Lizzo Addresses Rumor That She Killed A Fan By Stage-Diving! "I'm Not That Big"
Lizzo addresses a rumor that she once killed a person while stage-diving at one of her concerts. “it’s a lie, first of all, I’ve never stage dived in my life.". The 33-year-old admitted to being offended by the false accusations. She then dived atop her bed to try and prove her statement that she's not that big. Posted By Persist
