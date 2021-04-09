SMH: Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Police Officer Repeatedly Shoving Snow In Man’s Face During Arrest!
Akron police released the body-cam footage of Officer John Turnure arrest that prompted an internal investigation into use-of-force. Turnure resigned March 31, amid the on-going investigation. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan apologized because the video shows Turnure "disrespecting" the suspect, Charles Hicks, by repeatedly shoving snow in his face. Hicks is heard in the video saying, "I can't breathe.". Posted By Persist
