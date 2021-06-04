Young Thug & Kooly Bros - Drunk Mess [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,105 views

So, I would like the description to read. Young Thug & Kooly Bros in "Drunk Mess" the drinking song of the summer & the video where this now famous meme came from with Lil Durk!/
New E.P. G Fresh & Sanders out now with production from London on da track, Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital, Nard & B & G Fresh, Feat. Young Thug, Light Skin Keisha, Lil Scrappy DC Young Fly, Coca Vango
Follow Kooly Bros @Koolybros on I.G. @koolybros100 on tiktok
VIdeo Directed by Bank!
Song Produced by Nard & B
Kooly Bros are brought to you by K.B.J.B. entertainment
Management: Sean"Jo Blo" Johnson
[email protected]

New single 11:11 featuring lil Scrappy out soon!

