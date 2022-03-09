Bodycam Footage Released Of 'Black Panther' Director, Ryan Coogler, Being Arrested With Gun Drawn On Him After Banker Thought He Was A Robber!

"A trip to the bank ended in handcuffs for “Black Panther” movie director Ryan Coogler in what police are now calling a “mistaken arrest.” According to an incident report CBS46 obtained from the Atlanta Police Department, Coogler entered a Bank of America and attempted to withdraw $12,000. He wrote the request on a piece of paper and handed it to the bank teller. The note read “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money counter somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet. The bank teller apparently told police that Coogler did have his government ID and Bank of America card visible, but when she went to check his account she allegedly saw an alert notification and quickly told her manager that Coogler was attempting to rob the bank. At this point, police were contacted and officers responded to the scene" - wrdw.com

Posted by Thrillz