Hold Up: Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Smuggling A 4 Inch Loaded Gun Inside Her Vagina!
A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling a loaded mini gun into a county jail inside her vagina - and the weapon was not discovered by corrections officers until more than two weeks later. Amy Wilhite, 39, pleaded guilty on April 19 to a felony delivery or possession of a weapon at a county jail, and was handed a sentence of 10 years in state prison. Posted By Persist
