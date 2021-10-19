Protesters In London Surround A Vehicle & Demand Bill Gates Be Arrested! "You Have Blood On Your Hands"
Dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to Downing Street as Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited 20 of the world’s most influential business figures, including Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon to promote Britain’s interests internationally. However, protesters, outside Downing Street in London, chanted “arrest Bill Gates,” with some holding anti-vaccine signs aimed at the Microsoft founder. Posted By Persist
