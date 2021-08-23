Former Scammer From India Explains Why He Went Undercover To Help Warn Would-Be Scam Victims!
Most scam callers will do whatever it takes to steal your money. Most feel no guilt, but a small few know they are doing the wrong thing. Casey, a former scammer in India who is now working undercover in call centres — gathering evidence to help warn would-be scam victims (who sometimes listen, but sometimes fall for the scam anyway). Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS