Trump Advisor Says Former President Will Launch His Own Social Media Platform!
Former President Donald Trump may have been banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but his senior advisor has shared that Trump is set to make a return to social media with his own platform. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and Facebook "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a deadly riot. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS