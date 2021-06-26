A Taste Of Freedom: Oklahoma Inmate Turns Himself Back In After Being Released From Jail By Mistake!
Reimundo Cuevas was sentenced to the Department of Corrections custody for 25 years. On April 21, officials said he was mistakenly released from the jail. Cuevas turned himself back over that weekend. Cuevas’ child asked him to turn himself in because they didn’t want him to be a fugitive from justice. Posted By Persist
