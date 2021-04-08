Lil Esco aka Kid Who Went Viral For "Ight Imma Fux Witcha" Was Shot 3 Times!
ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Lil Esco 28, a 15-year-old Atlanta based YouTuber, internet sensation and rap star is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot three times last night.
Details of the incident remain scarce, but it seems as though the 15-year-old internet star, whose real name is Gavin, has survived the alleged shooting and is in a stable condition.
It’s unknown where the incident occurred, and no motive or details have been released. Posted by JR
