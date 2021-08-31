Lol: Some Kids Pranked A School Board Meeting On Some Bart Simpson Stuff!
The Henrico, Virginia School Board was more than three hours into its agenda Aug. 26 when it arrived at the public comment portion of the meeting, and given the serious nature of its discussions to that point – COVID-19, a return to school, transportation issues, the school resource officer program and the adoption of pre-Labor Day start times in coming years, among others – perhaps board members could be excused for not paying much attention to the names of those who had apparently signed up to speak. Posted By Ghost
