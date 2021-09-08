Slime Krime - Clear The Smoke [GWOP Life Inc Submitted]

GWOP Life Inc proudly presents Slime Krime. The Decatur, GA native is back with his latest offering, "Clear The Smoke." The Kevlar-produced banger is all about the streets. When the smoke rolls in, Slime Krime is ready to Clear It All Out, At Any Cost. Check back often and stay tuned for more releases, market visits, pop-up shops, and more. [email protected]

https://linktr.ee/SlimeKrime
https://www.instagram.com/slimekrime
https://twitter.com/SlimeKrime
https://www.facebook.com/SlimeKrimeMusic

