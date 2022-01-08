Just Made Things Worse: Mother Tried To Protect Her Son After Police Pulled Them Over For Driving Without A Tag & Things Got Real Ugly!!
Backstory:
A mom & her son lead TPD on a high speed chase following a traffic stop in which cops tried to remove her son (the passenger) from the vehicle by his hair.
"Two police officers were almost run over after the driver of a car sped away from officers.
The driver of the vehicle fled from officers when they started to question the passenger. The officers were briefly drug by the car, but only received only minor injuries. One officer was taken to a local medical center, according a Facebook post. Posted by JR
