Sheesh: Footage Released Of The Florida Uber Driver Getting Strangled By A Crazy Old Lady!

News Clip: https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhU2UY5u5bnZ3m070a. A 22-year-old Florida Uber driver was strangled and bitten in the neck area by a crazy nurse in his back seat as witnesses try to pull her off him. 55-year-old nurse Michele Stilwell was later arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and tampering with a witness. Posted By Persist

