DrumaTyme Ft. Boosie Bad Azz - Don't Like Me [Tsunami Ent Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,085 views

Tsunami Ent Presents DrumaTyme Ft. BOOSIE BAD AZZ - "Don't Like Me" (Official Music Video) Song Out Now On All Major platforms

iTunes http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1527044369?ls=1&app=itunes
Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/album/id/1527044369
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/2YCMFQWCnvWTOrXzRqVKyy
Instagram @Drumatyme @therealtsunamient
Facebook Tsunami Ent DrumaTyme

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS