"I'll Beat Your A##" Good Samaritan Caught A Predator Trying To Kidnap A Girl From Her Group Of Friends At 3AM & Came To Their Defense!
Context:
I swear i think some mexican tried to kidnap a girl that was with three of her friends all the girls where scared and running￼ its damn near 3am nobody around but me those girls & this weird ass guy who grabbed one of them i had to bounce out..Ain’t no way i was about to let this muthaf*cka have these females in fear for there lives & i’m right there... He ran when i jumped out my car & confronted him hopped in a car & smashed out they did not know him. Posted by JR Posted by JR
