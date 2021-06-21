PIRATETRUTH - White Chics/Riot [New Goonies Submitted]
Harlem first! He has big records bill board charting platinum ones he did with his godfather teddy Riley when he was 15 years old,his government name is ANTWONE DICKEY goggle him for credit. His Lil brother mike dunkin rip is buried next to RICH PORTOR and his Lil brother they also cut up and killed like the movie paid in full told you.
Pirate is a A-LIST actor he is in a movie called FIRST SUNDAY WITH ICE CUBE AND TRACY MORGAN, his tag line in the movie is TIKTOK GUN SHOT .
In this video itâs fun rap which NYC DRILLMUSIC .
He is the only non Chicago drill rapper on a drill channel in Chicago. ITS CALLED RICKY ARTS itâs the channel FBG DUCK r.I.p started his music career on.
