"You Okay Sir?" Arkansas Officer Hits Pedestrian Who Was Crossing The Street With His Patrol Car!
A pedestrian in Little Rock gets hit by a police vehicle and injured while crossing the street. The man was thrown onto the hood of the car and then fell into the road. Williams stopped his vehicle and got out and asked if the man was ok. He replied "no." The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Posted By Persist
