Americas Oldest Juvenile Lifer: Joe Ligon Was Sentenced To Life In Prison In 1953 ... He Is Now A Free Man After Serving 68 Years!

Joe Ligon, believed to be the oldest and longest-serving juvenile lifer in the United States, has been released from a Pennsylvania prison after spending nearly seven decades behind bars. Ligon was incarcerated in February 1953 at the age of 15, given a mandatory life sentence after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a robbery and stabbing spree in Philadelphia with four other teenage boys. His attorney Bridge ultimately argued that a mandatory life sentence for a crime Ligon committed as a juvenile was unconstitutional. Posted By Persist

